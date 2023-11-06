Beximco suffers Tk 70 crore loss in July-September

Bangladesh Export Import Company Ltd (Beximco) suffered a Tk 70.7 crore year-on-year net loss in July-September this year due to massive fall in export and local demand of its products.

The company registered a Tk 335 crore profit in the same previous period, according to its unaudited financial statement.

Therefore, Beximco reported earnings per share of Tk 0.79 negative during July-September of 2023 against Tk 3.83 a year ago.

The net asset value per share plummeted to Tk 2.69 negative from Tk 2.94 while the net operating cash flow per share dipped to Tk 94.21 from Tk 95.41, Beximco said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

The company said its revenue decreased abnormally due to fall in export and local demand.

Besides, the rise in revenue cost owing to disruption in the international supply chain for the crisis of the US dollar, the Russia-Ukraine war and the price hike of gas and electricity were also responsible for the loss, it said.