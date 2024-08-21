Business
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 03:43 PM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 04:06 PM

Business

BB to restructure Islami Bank board

All shares of S Alam Group will be taken over
Star Business Report
Islami Bank Bangladesh’s full-year profit

Bangladesh Bank (BB) will dissolve the board of Islami Bank within a couple of days, BB Governor Ahsan H Mansur said today.

The central bank will form a new board of the Islami Bank, he said at a press conference at the central bank headquarters.

"We will also take over all the shares of S Alam Group against its liabilities as per law. The group may be able to get back the shares if it repays the money," he said.

The disclosure comes amid unrest in the largest Shariah-based bank in Bangladesh following the political changeover early this month.

Protestors demanded a restructuring of the board and removal of the top management of Islami Bank, which was taken over in 2017 by S Alam Group Chairman Mohammed Saiful Alam, his family members and the group's associated entities under the patronage of the previous Awami League government.

Using influence, S Alam Group is alleged to have taken a huge amount of money from the bank.

Islami Bank Bangladesh
ইসলামী ব্যাংক, আহসান এইচ মনসুর, বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক,
|ব্যাংক

ইসলামী ব্যাংকের বোর্ড ভেঙে দিচ্ছে বাংলাদেশ ব্যাংক

গভর্নর বলেন, ইসলামী ব্যাংকের জন্য নতুন পরিচালনা পর্ষদ গঠন করবে কেন্দ্রীয় ব্যাংক।

৪৮ মিনিট আগে
|সংস্কৃতি

ফ্যাসিবাদ ও তার প্রতিপক্ষ

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification