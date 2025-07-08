BB forms Tk 25cr special fund to aid July uprising injured, martyrs' families

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has decided to form a Tk 25 crore special fund to support the treatment of injured protesters from the July uprising and provide financial assistance to the families of those killed.

Of the total amount, the BB will put up Tk 14 crore from its own resources, while the rest will be funded by 11 commercial banks. Each of the banks recorded over Tk 400 crore in net profit in the last financial year and they will contribute Tk 1 crore each.

The decision was made at a bankers' meeting today at the BB headquarters, with Governor Ahsan H Mansur presiding over the session.

The entire fund will be handed over to the July Martyrs' Memorial Foundation, an official familiar with the meeting told The Daily Star on condition of anonymity.

Besides, a managing director of a leading private commercial bank, who also wished to remain anonymous, said the governor urged them to scale up QR code-based transactions.