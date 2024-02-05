BB announces 17 steps to bring down bad loans

Reform plans formulated in consultation with IMF

The Bangladesh Bank (BB) yesterday announced 17 action plans that were prescribed by the International Monetary Fund to rein in the soaring defaulted loans and bring in good governance to the sector.

By 2026, the banking regulator will bring down the sector's bad loan ratio to less than 8 percent, as per the action plans, which were approved at BB's 432nd board meeting yesterday.

The state-owned commercial banks' default loan ratio will come down to 10 percent and private banks' to less than 5 percent, according to the action plan shared by BB Deputy Governor Abu Farah Md Nasser at a press conference after the board meeting.

At the end of September last year, defaulted loans amounted to Tk 155,397 crore, which is 9.93 percent of the total outstanding loans.

Bad loans accounted for as much as 21.7 percent of outstanding loans at state banks. The ratio stood at 7.04 percent for private banks, according to BB data.

The action plans were decided after analysing the defaulted loan scenario of the last three years, Nasser said at the briefing.

To bring down the bad loans, banks can now write off defaulted loans after two years of being in the bad and loss category by keeping 100 percent provisioning instead of three years at present.

This is expected to bring down the bad loan volume by Tk 43,300 crore, or 2.76 percent.

The central bank has also called for the formation of a separate unit named 'write-off loans recovery unit' under the direct supervision of the managing directors or chief executive officers of banks to recover the written-off loans.

Loan recovery will be added to the bank CEOs' key performance indicators (KPIs), as per the BB action plans.

The BB is also working on the necessary law to set up an asset management company to buy banks' bad and written-off loans; the received money will be added to the bank's income account.

The relaxed loan repayment facility that was enjoyed by businesses will not be extended in the coming days, as per the BB action plans.

There will be changes in the definition of overdue loans and necessary policies will be formed targeting wilful defaulters.

Bank officers who recover defaulted loans will get special incentives.

The collateral against loans must be assessed by listed evaluation companies, as per the action plan.

The central bank has come up with six action plans to bring good governance in the banking sector.

Some weak banks will be merged with the robust ones and no one can be fired for three years after the merger.

Because of the merger, the weak banks' boards will be strengthened, capital shortfall will be eliminated and costs will come down.

The single-borrower exposure limit will not be exceeded in any way and mechanisms will be put in place to put a stop to loan disbursements through fake documents.

Training and professional examinations will be made mandatory for the promotion of bank officers.

The policies related to the qualifications and responsibilities of shareholder-directors will be amended.

Policies will be formulated regarding the appointment of independent directors of the bank and fixing their remuneration and responsibilities.

The central bank says that changes have been made in the selection process for appointment and re-appointment of bank MDs.