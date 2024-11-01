Bata gives 340% cash dividend despite Tk 13cr loss in Q3

Bata Shoe Company (Bangladesh) Ltd reported a net loss of Tk 12.77 crore in the third quarter of 2024, stating that limited retail operations had dampened its sales and profitability.

Despite the quarterly setback, Bata declared a 340 percent interim cash dividend, utilising retained earnings of 2023.

The company's loss per share stood at Tk 9.34, which is significantly worse than the Tk 1.19 loss per share of the same period last year, according to a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) website.

Cash flow of the company also registered a decline, with net operating cash flow per share dropping to Tk 11.44 for the nine months ending in September, whereas it was Tk 39.28 last year.

Bata attributed the decline to an increase in payments to suppliers and contractors, compounded by higher material costs and the depreciation of the Bangladeshi taka against foreign currencies.

The share price of Bata declined 2.36 percent to Tk 925.3 at the DSE yesterday.