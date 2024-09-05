Banks ordered to inquire about accounts of Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury
The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) today instructed banks to seek information on all accounts of Shirin Sharmin Chaudhury, former speaker of Jatiya Sangsad.
The anti-money laundering agency also directed banks to inquire about the accounts of four of her family members, including her spouse, son, and daughter, according to a letter by the BFIU.
Earlier, the BFIU had frozen the accounts of several influential politicians and professionals, including ministers from the recently ousted Awami League government, which was overthrown following a mass uprising on August 5.
