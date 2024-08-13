Banks asked to freeze accounts of Palak, his wife

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has instructed all banks to freeze the accounts of Zunaid Ahmed Palak, former state minister for posts, telecommunications and information technology, and his wife Arifa Jesmin Konika.

A senior official of the anti-money laundering agency confirmed the development to The Daily Star.

"The BFIU ordered a freeze on the accounts accounts after getting reports of suspicious transactions in their name," the official said.

In a letter, the intelligence unit asked the banks to block all types of withdrawals through the individual or business accounts in their names.

