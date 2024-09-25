Banks asked to freeze accounts of former UCB director, family

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has directed banks in the country to freeze all accounts belonging to Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, a former director of United Commercial Bank (UCB) and brother of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, along with his family members.

As such, the bank accounts of Ronny's wife and daughter will also be frozen.

The BFIU issued the order yesterday, instructing banks to block the accounts for 30 days at first.

Last month, Ronny and other family members of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed lost their control over UCB as the Bangladesh Bank dissolved the bank's board of directors.

Over the years, Saifuzzaman and his family have exerted influence over various activities at the bank, including loan approvals, according to insiders.