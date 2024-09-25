Business
Star Business Report
Wed Sep 25, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 12:00 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Banks asked to freeze accounts of former UCB director, family

Star Business Report
Wed Sep 25, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Sep 25, 2024 12:00 AM

The Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) has directed banks in the country to freeze all accounts belonging to Anisuzzaman Chowdhury Ronny, a former director of United Commercial Bank (UCB) and brother of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed, along with his family members.

As such, the bank accounts of Ronny's wife and daughter will also be frozen.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The BFIU issued the order yesterday, instructing banks to block the accounts for 30 days at first.

Last month, Ronny and other family members of former land minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed lost their control over UCB as the Bangladesh Bank dissolved the bank's board of directors.

Over the years, Saifuzzaman and his family have exerted influence over various activities at the bank, including loan approvals, according to insiders.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশের প্রাতিষ্ঠানিক সংস্কারে সহযোগিতার আশ্বাস ট্রুডোর

বাংলাদেশি শিক্ষার্থীদের আরও বেশি ভিসা দিতে কানাডার প্রাধানমন্ত্রীকে অনুরোধ করেছেন ড. ইউনূস।

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

রাজনৈতিক দল নিষিদ্ধের প্রস্তাব কেন বিপজ্জনক?

৩৩ মিনিট আগে