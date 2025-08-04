Banks asked to ensure reflection of dissent in meeting minutes

The directive will be effective immediately

Bangladesh Bank (BB) has asked banks to clearly mention any dissenting or differing opinions expressed by board members in the minutes of meetings of boards and supporting committees.

The central bank on Monday issued a notice in this regard to enhance transparency and accountability in the activities of bank boards and their supporting committees.

The banking regulator said that many banks are failing to properly record "Notes of Dissent" in meeting minutes, and in several cases, discussions on agendas and the opinions of board members are not accurately reflected.

In response, the BB said that any differing opinion, observation, or dissent expressed by the directors on agenda items presented during board or committee meetings must be clearly included in the meeting minutes.

It also said that all observations and recommendations discussed during board or committee meetings must be properly documented.

If any director submits a "Note of Dissent," it must be fully recorded in the minutes, said the notice, adding that if any observer from Bangladesh Bank is present during the meeting, their observations must also be documented.

It was also mentioned that other instructions from the earlier circular will remain unchanged.

