Business
Star Business Report
Tue Jul 30, 2024 06:10 PM
Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 06:16 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Banking hour 10am to 6pm from July 31

Transaction hours for public will be 10am to 4pm
Star Business Report
Tue Jul 30, 2024 06:10 PM Last update on: Tue Jul 30, 2024 06:16 PM
Banking hour 10am to 6pm from July 31

Banks will return to their regular hours of 10am to 6pm from tomorrow after remaining open for a shortened period of time during the countrywide curfew in the last few days.

However, transaction hours for the public will be from 10am to 4pm.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Bangladesh Bank will also follow the 10am to 6pm schedule.

The central bank issued a notice on Tuesday saying the normal banking hours will be effective from July 31.

In response to widespread violence centring the quota reform movement, the government imposed a curfew across the country on July 19 midnight.

Following the curfew, the government announced a three-day general holiday on July 21.

On July 24 and 25, the banking hour was 11am to 3pm and it was 10am to 3pm on July 28 and 29.

Related topic:
Banking hourBanks in Bangladesh
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

diploma discriminatory Rule

‘Rules on compulsory diploma discriminatory’

1y ago
BB creates Policy Advisor post

Refrain from transacting with US sanctioned Burmese banks: BB

10m ago
BB creates Policy Advisor post

NBFIs asked to have a clear HR policy

1y ago
Bank interest rate in bangladesh

Banks raising interest rates

1y ago
BB creates Policy Advisor post

Rules relaxed for hiring of former bankers as directors

11m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

‘বিচার বিভাগীয় তদন্ত কমিটির জন্য বিদেশি প্রযুক্তিগত সহায়তা নেওয়া হবে’

‘এই তদন্তে সহায়তা নেওয়ার বিষয়ে বাংলাদেশ ইতোমধ্যে জাতিসংঘের সঙ্গে যোগাযোগ করেছে।’

৩০ মিনিট আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

আগামীকাল থেকে ৯টা-৫টা অফিস

২ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification