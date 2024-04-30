Bank Asia Securities holds AGM

Romana Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia Securities Limited, attends the company’s 13th annual general meeting at the Bank Asia’s board room at the Rangs Bhaban on Bijoy Sarani in Dhaka recently. Photo: Bank Asia

Bank Asia Securities Limited recently organised its 13th annual general meeting (AGM) at Bank Asia's board room at Rangs Bhaban in the capital's Bijoy Sarani.

Romana Rouf Chowdhury, chairman of Bank Asia Securities Limited, presided over the meeting.

Chowdhury signed the company's audited financial statements for the year that ended on December 31, 2023, the bank said in a press release.

Md Abul Quasem, Kazi Sanaul Hoq, Sohail RK Hussain, Md Sazzad Hossain, SM Anisuzzaman, and Mohammad Ibrahim Khalil, directors, were present while Nafees Khundker, another director, joined the meeting virtually.

Among others, Sumon Das, chief executive officer of the company, Md Anisul Alam Sarker, company secretary, and Md Nahid Raza, head of finance, were also present.