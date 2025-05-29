Bank Asia to acquire Bank Alfalah's Bangladesh operations

Bank Asia signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Bank Alfalah to acquire the latter's Bangladesh operations, subject to regulatory approvals and legal formalities.

The MoU was signed on May 28, according to a disclosure by Bank Asia to the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

The acquisition is contingent upon approvals from the Bangladesh Bank, the State Bank of Pakistan, and other relevant regulatory bodies, as well as compliance with legal and procedural requirements and the execution of definitive agreements, the disclosure said.

In a separate filing with the Pakistan Stock Exchange, Bank Alfalah confirmed that its board of directors has approved the proposed sale of its Bangladesh operations to Bank Asia.

The Dhaka-based bank will move forward with the acquisition once all necessary regulatory clearances are secured and definitive agreements are signed, according to the disclosures.