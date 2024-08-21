Business
Star Business Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:00 AM
Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:26 AM

Bank accounts of former BSEC chair frozen

Star Business Report
Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:00 AM Last update on: Wed Aug 21, 2024 12:26 AM
Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam

Bangladesh Financial Intelligence Unit (BFIU) yesterday asked banks to freeze the accounts of Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam, former chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC), and his family members. 

Banks have also been asked to suspend locker facilities extended to Islam and his family members for 30 days starting from the issuance of the BFIU directive.

Shibli Rubayat-Ul Islam resigned from his post on August 10 citing health reasons.

The resignation came five days after the fall of the Awami League-led government and the exit of Sheikh Hasina in the face of a civil uprising. 

