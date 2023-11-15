Banglalink to sell 2,000 towers to Summit Towers

The two have already signed a $100 million deal

Banglalink has entered into an agreement to sell part of its tower portfolio in Bangladesh to Summit Towers Limited at Tk 1,100 crore or roughly $100 million.

The deal includes a long-term service partnership with Summit Towers, Banglalink's owning company Veon Ltd said in a statement today.

Over 2,000 towers—about one-third of Banglalink's towers portfolio—will be transferred to Summit Towers, a subsidiary of Summit Communications Ltd, a leading fiber optic network infrastructure of Bangladesh.

The top officials of Veon Ltd, the owning company of Banglalink, and Summit Towers shake hands after reaching a $100 million tower purchase agreement. Photo: Collected

"This deal will enable us to focus on our core business as the leading digital operator of the country and continue addressing the unmet demand in entertainment, education, healthcare and financial services," said Kaan Terzioglu, group CEO of Veon.

"This strategic deal is a prelude to greater cooperation between Banglalink and Summit, said Muhammad Farid Khan, chairman of Summit Communications Ltd and Summit Towers Ltd.

"The future is ours to grow together; and with support from Veon, we believe that our collaboration will go beyond the boundaries of Bangladesh into the global arena, setting an example in the region. We look forward to continuing to work together," he said.

"Our partnership with Summit Towers enables us to focus our resources on our digital offerings, bridging the digital divide for all and providing an outstanding customer experience to the people of Bangladesh." said Erik Aas, CEO of Banglalink.

The closing of the transaction is subject to regulatory approvals from the Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission.

The proceeds from the sale will primarily be used to service Banglalink's financial commitments and for generating cost efficiencies while freeing up resources for the company's digital expansion.