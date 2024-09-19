Bangladesh urges UK to investigate assets linked to Hasina regime: FT report

Bangladesh has sought assistance from the UK to investigate the overseas wealth of allies of former prime minister Sheikh Hasina, as the new government intensifies its crackdown on members of her ousted regime, the Financial Times (FT) reported yesterday.

Ahsan H Mansur, Bangladesh's new central bank governor, said the administration is investigating whether Hasina's government diverted around Tk 2 trillion (£13 billion) overseas from the banking system, the report said.

Mansur has asked for help from the UK as well as other countries like the US, Singapore, and the UAE, where officials believe the funds may be held.

Mansur highlighted a particular focus on a £150 million UK property portfolio owned by a former land minister in Hasina's government.

According to the FT report, the Bangladeshi authorities want to trace the source of funds.

"The UK government has been very helpful," Mansur said, adding that British officials had offered technical support during discussions.

The investigation comes as Bangladesh's interim leader, Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus, prioritises the recovery of misappropriated funds.

Sheikh Hasina, who fled to India on August 5, is also under scrutiny for alleged corruption during her 15-year rule.

The wealth of her Awami League party allies, including Saifuzzaman Chowdhury, who owns numerous properties in the UK, is under investigation. Chowdhury denies any wrongdoing, stating his wealth stems from legitimate business interests, according to the report.

The UK government declined to comment on any formal legal assistance requests from Bangladesh.

In December last year, The Daily Star reported that former Land Minister Saifuzzaman Chowdhury Javed had at least 260 properties in the United Kingdom for which he paid at least £134.76 million or Tk 1,888 crore, according to The Daily Star's calculation from company filings publicly available on UK government websites.

Javed also has at least 537 mortgages against properties in the UK. A vast majority of these properties are in London. However, his tax returns, submitted along with his affidavit to the Election Commission, stated that he has no foreign income, according to the report by this newspaper.

The affidavit said his annual income from business is only Tk 1.35 lakh. Although the affidavit must also reveal the annual income of dependents -- like wife and children -- the minister left that portion blank.

In addition, his affidavit said that he and his wife jointly hold shares and debentures of only Tk 17.90 crore, about a hundred times less than his total known investment in UK properties, according to the report by this newspaper.

The FT report said elements of Bangladeshi civil society long accused Sheikh Hasina and members of her government of corruption. The country also has strict currency controls that allow citizens to transfer only a few thousand dollars overseas each year.

"A heist of this order could not have taken place without the knowledge of the prime minister," Mansur said.

But he added that the investigations were at a "very early stage," according to the FT.

Sheikh Hasina fled to India last month, but her whereabouts within the country are unknown and she could not be reached for comment, the FT said.

The allegations could become awkward for Sir Keir Starmer's new Labour government, whose City Minister Tulip Siddiq is Sheikh Hasina's niece. No suggestion has been made that Siddiq is involved in wrongdoing. Siddiq did not respond to a request for comment, according to the FT report.

Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize-winning economist, has also met with the UK's high commissioner to Dhaka to request Britain's help.

Bangladeshi authorities "are going to recover the money which has been stolen from Bangladesh and siphoned off abroad," said Shafiqul Alam, Yunus's press secretary. "That's one of the priorities of this government."

The FT said Sheikh Hasina's rule was marred by allegations of vote rigging, rights abuses and widespread corruption, triggering the student protests that toppled her government.

The overseas wealth of her Awami League allies has received extensive scrutiny in Bangladesh and internationally, added the FT.

Transparency International UK earlier this year cited the British real estate portfolio owned by companies linked to a former land minister. The properties were acquired after 2016, with the bulk bought between 2019 and 2022, according to the Land Registry's data.

Chowdhury was the land minister of Bangladesh between 2019 and 2024.

These properties include the freehold to the listed Emerson Bainbridge House in Fitzrovia, central London, 61 properties in Tower Hamlets, east London, and the site of a co-op supermarket in Bristol, the report said.

How the property purchases were financed remains unclear, although the companies have registered charges at Companies House, indicating the use of mortgage debt.

Ajmalul Hossain KC, a lawyer for Chowdhury, said his client had "nothing to hide" and denied he had stolen anything.

He said Chowdhury was a fourth-generation businessman who started acquiring his wealth in the 1990s before going into politics, according to the FT.

The former minister told a press conference earlier this year that his overseas assets came from international business interests.

Hossain added that members of the Awami League were being subject to "witch hunts" by Yunus's "unconstitutional" government.

"There is a significant risk that there will be a miscarriage of justice caused to Mr Chowdhury," he said.

Mohammad Arafat, Sheikh Hasina's former junior information minister, said an investigation would clear the former prime minister and her allies, according to the FT report.

"Everything [the new government] is trying to portray as huge corruption; and they're trying to blame the former prime minister," he said. "It's good that it goes through due process . . . They have to prove it."

The UK government said that, in line with its long-standing policy, it would not comment on whether a mutual legal assistance request had been made by authorities in Bangladesh, the FT said.