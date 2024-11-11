Bangladesh steps up efforts to recover laundered money: BB governor 

Bangladesh is intensifying its efforts to recover funds illegally from abroad, with officials from the World Bank, the United States, and the British government set to visit the country this week for discussion, said Bangladesh Bank (BB) Governor Ahsan H Mansur.

"We are taking action against those who fled abroad with funds from Bangladesh, and coordinated efforts are underway at both national and international levels," he said at the 3rd Bangladesh Economic Summit 2024 organised by Bangla daily Bonik Barta at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon in Dhaka.

Officials from the US Treasury Department and the US Justice Department will arrive separately this week, he added.

British government officials and representatives from the World Bank's StAR (Stolen Asset Recovery) initiative, focused on asset recovery, are also expected to participate in the discussions, he added.

The government aims to develop a roadmap, including potential bilateral agreements, to legally repatriate these funds, Mansur said.

He also plans to meet with the Singapore high commissioner, currently in Bangladesh, to ensure Singapore's alignment with the recovery process.

"If funds have been siphoned abroad, we will work to establish our claim. We are making every effort to bring the money back through legal channels," he said.

Mansur said significant progress has already been made.

"We've already cast a net."

The BB is also working to bring back stability in the banking sector, encouraging savers, who have withdrawn their funds out of anxiety, to keep deposits again.