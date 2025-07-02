Bangladesh, Netherlands vow stronger ties on circular textile

The Netherlands embassy, the Netherlands Enterprise Agency and Policy Exchange Bangladesh organised a workshop

Bangladesh and the Netherlands have renewed their commitment to transforming the textile sector towards circularity, underscoring sustainability as a shared priority for both nations.

The Embassy of the Kingdom of the Netherlands, in partnership with the Netherlands Enterprise Agency (RVO) and Policy Exchange Bangladesh, organised a workshop on circular textiles at a hotel in the capital today.

The event brought together policymakers, industry leaders, and sustainability experts, fostering dialogue on practical strategies to transition Bangladesh's textile industry—a key pillar of the country's economy—towards a more circular and environmentally sustainable model.

In his opening remarks, André Carstens, head of mission at the Netherlands Embassy in Dhaka, emphasised the crucial role of collaboration and partnerships in driving circularity in Bangladesh's textile sector.

Echoing this sentiment, Abdur Rahim Khan, additional secretary of the commerce ministry, highlighted the government's commitment to sustainable industrial practices and praised the initiative for creating an inclusive platform for stakeholders.

The daylong event covered critical topics such as circular design and business models, waste management and recycling, and cleaner production techniques.

Representatives from the knitting, spinning, dyeing, weaving, and garment sectors shared insights into current challenges and innovative solutions aimed at enhancing resource efficiency and reducing the industry's environmental footprint.

Md Ariful Hoque, director general of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority; Vidiya Amrit Khan, vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association; MA Jabbar, managing director of DBL Group; and Shams Mahmud, managing director of Shasha Denims Ltd, also attended the event.