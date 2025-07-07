Bangladesh Navy takes over NCT operations at Ctg port

Although the protest by the NBR officials has been called off, the Chattogram port continues to reel from its impact delaying import and export activities. The photo was taken on May 26, 2025. PHOTO: RAJIB RAIHAN

Chittagong Dry Dock Ltd of the Bangladesh Navy has taken over the operational management of the much-talked-about New Mooring Container Terminal (NCT) at Chattogram Port today, replacing private operator Saif Powertec Ltd.

The handover took place in the early hours of today, following the expiry of Saif Powertec's contract, said Chittagong Port Authority (CPA) Secretary Md Omar Faruk.

The NCT began operation in 2007, and handled around 12.61 lakh TEUs (twenty-foot equivalent units) containers out of a total 32.75 lakh TEUs in 2024, according to port data.

Saif Powertec had been managing the port's two terminals, the Chittagong Container Terminal (CCT) and NCT, since their inception.

The government recently decided to give the operational responsibilities of the NCT to the Bangladesh Navy for an interim period of six months.

The move follows criticism over the government's plan to lease the terminal to the foreign operator DP World, as well as concerns over renewing Saif Powertec's contract.

The shipping ministry had earlier decided not to renew the contract with Saif Powertec, which expired on July 6.

On June 18, the ministry announced that the terminal would come under the CPA's management.

Later, during a visit to the port on June 28, Shipping Adviser Brigadier General (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain said the government was considering engaging the Navy to run the terminal with the CPA's support for six months.

On July 2, the adviser told reporters in Dhaka that the Navy would operate the NCT using its existing workforce.

Sources at the CPA said operations of the terminals are continuing with the same workforce previously engaged by Saif Powertec.