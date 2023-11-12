Bangladesh Monitor launches tourism and hospitality awards

Shibli Rubayet Ul Islam, chairman of Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission; Abu Tahir Muhammadd Zaber, CEO of Bangladesh Tourism Board, and Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of the Bangladesh Monitor formally launched the ‘Bangladesh Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality Awards’ at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre in Dhaka on November 11. Photo: Collected

The Bangladesh Monitor, a travel and tourism publication, has launched "Bangladesh Travel, Tourism, and Hospitality Awards" to recognise individuals and organisations for their contribution to tourism and hospitality sector in the country.

The launching event of the award was held at Bangabandhu International Conference Center in Dhaka yesterday, according to a press release.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, editor of the Bangladesh Monitor, said the award is the first of its kind and its objective is to recognise the people and organisations for their valuable contribution towards developing the tourism and hospitality sector.

The awards will be given in four categories -- tourism, travel, hospitality and restaurants -- with many sub segments to accommodate different areas of services.

Organizations or individuals will be able to submit their entries until December 31, and the award will be announced at a gala award ceremony in May, 2024.

Shibli Rubayet Ul Islam, chairman of the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission; Abu Tahir Muhammadd Zaber, chief executive officer of Bangladesh Tourism Board, and other distinguished guests were present at the event.