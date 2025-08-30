Bangladesh may gain $2b business from tariff advantage: Zahid Hussain

Bangladesh may gain an additional $2 billion in business, mainly shifted from China and India, due to lower tariffs granted by the Trump administration, said Zahid Hussain, former lead economist of the World Bank's Dhaka office.

Hussain made the remarks while delivering the Moazzem Hossain commemorative lecture organised by the Economic Reporters' Forum (ERF) in Dhaka today.

The economy is comparatively stable now compared to last year, as some major indicators are showing positive signs, he said.

However, stability does not guarantee sustainability if proper actions are not taken, he added.