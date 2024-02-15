Bangladesh Economics Summit starts today 

Bangladesh Economics Summit 2024 with the theme of "4IR: Navigating the challenges and opportunities of the new industrial revolution," began today at the University of Dhaka.

The fifth edition of the three-day event has been organised by the Economics Study Center (ESC) in collaboration with the International Labour Organization. The event is taking place at the university's Muzaffar Ahmed Chowdhury Auditorium.

The summit features panel discussions, economics Olympiad, data visualisation, policy debate, study circle, essay competition and public lecture, according to a press release.

The ESC started its journey in 1973 and has been working to engage the students of Dhaka and other universities in the field of economics.

ASM Maksud Kamal, vice-chancellor of the university, Masuda Yasmeen, chairperson of the department of economics, and Selim Raihan, moderator of the ESC and executive director of the South Asian Network on Economic Modelling, were present at the opening ceremony.

Maksud Kamal highlighted the importance of skill enhancement, networking and building leadership quality for students.

Selim Raihan appreciated the students for organising the event and said that Dhaka University is emphasising research now.

Sponsors and partners of the event include the Centre for Policy Dialogue, ATN News, the Bonik Barta, the Business Standard, Savoy Ice Cream and Goldmark Biscuit.