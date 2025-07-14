Bangladesh delegation to visit USA next week to resume tariff negotiation

Commerce adviser hopeful of concluding talks before August 1

A delegation from Bangladesh is scheduled to visit the USA next week to resume negotiations with the United States Trade Representative (USTR) on reducing tariffs on Bangladeshi exports, Commerce Adviser Sk Bashir Uddin said today.

At a press conference following his return from the second round of talks with the USTR, the adviser said he is hopeful that the negotiation can be concluded before August 1.

Before the press conference, held at the commerce ministry in Dhaka, he met with economists, business leaders, exporters, and traders.