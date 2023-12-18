Bangladesh beats China in knitwear exports to EU for first time: BGMEA

Bangladesh's knitwear exports to the European Union grew to $9 billion in the first nine months of 2023, surpassing China's shipments.

In the same period, the EU's knitwear imports from China amounted to $8.96 billion, according to data released by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

That indicates Bangladesh's position in EU markets continues to be strong, Faruque Hassan, president of the BGMEA, said in a statement today.

"The year 2023 sets a significant landmark for the knitwear sector in the EU market. Such a performance reveals our competitive capability over others," he said.