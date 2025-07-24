Bangladesh Bank withdraws its dress code for officials amid criticism

Bangladesh Bank has withdrawn an internal advisory on workplace attire following an instruction from Governor Ahsan H Mansur amid widespread criticism.

The advisory for its officials and employees suggested female workers refrain from wearing short-sleeved and short-length dresses, and leggings while on duty.

Male workers were asked to avoid jeans and gabardine pants.

The withdrawal came after media reports on the dress code drew massive criticism on social media.

In a press statement today, the BB said it was an advisory that encouraged its officials and employees to wear professional and elegant attire during office hours.

The decision to issue the advisory was made at a departmental meeting, considering the social context of all levels of officers and employees, the statement said.

However, no formal policy decision was taken, and no official circular was issued.

"When this internal matter came to the notice of the governor, who is currently abroad, through the media, he expressed his anger and instructed that the matter be withdrawn immediately," the statement added.

The central bank explained that due to age differences among its staff, there is a diversity in dress choices among both male and female employees.

The advisory was intended to discourage overly elaborate dress and reduce perceived disparities, aiming to promote mutual understanding among colleagues, said the BB statement.

BB also clarified that the advisory did not impose any obligation on female employees to wear burqas or hijabs. "Hopefully, this circular will not reduce anyone's freedom of dress code in the office," the statement said.