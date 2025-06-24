Axentec unveils Bangladesh’s first locally hosted Tier-4 cloud platform

The subsidiary company of Robi Axiata named the platform Axentec Cloud

Axentec, a subsidiary of Robi Axiata, today launched the country's first locally hosted Tier-4 cloud platform — Axentec Cloud.

Unveiled at a press event held at Axentec's headquarters in Dhaka, the platform promises to deliver enterprise-grade cloud services, fully managed and operated within Bangladesh.

The company said Axentec Cloud is purpose-built to meet the demands of data sovereignty, security, and digital transformation, with a Tier-4 data centre in Jashore and an additional hosting facility in Bhulta.

The platform, which complies with national data policies, is expected to reduce reliance on foreign cloud providers and enable businesses to operate with full control over their data.

It also removes currency exchange hurdles by offering billing based on local currency.

"Local cloud infrastructure is not just critical for securing our data — it's essential for unlocking long-term economic potential," said Shish Haider Chowdhury, secretary of the ICT Division.

"Axentec Cloud is a timely and strategic move that will elevate domestic enterprises and attract global business."

Adil Hossain Noble, managing director and CEO of Axentec PLC, said, "Bangladeshi enterprises have long been constrained by foreign-hosted cloud platforms. With Axentec Cloud, we are offering a reliable, secure, and locally managed solution that supports our country's digital growth."

The platform boasts 99.99 percent uptime, end-to-end local support, elastic scaling, enterprise-grade security features, and AI-ready infrastructure.It supports sectors such as banking, healthcare, e-commerce, logistics, and manufacturing.