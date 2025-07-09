Auditors failed to depict financial conditions of businesses accurately: policymakers

Auditors have failed to accurately depict the financial conditions of business entities, which ultimately deteriorated the latter's accounts and led to money laundering, erosion of local and foreign investors' trust, and loss of government revenue, said top policymakers today.

This requires Bangladesh Bank, the Financial Reporting Council (FRC), the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh (ICAB), and the Institute of Cost and Management Accountants of Bangladesh (ICMAB) to focus on improving the financial reporting ecosystem, they said.

"If you look at the balance sheets of our various banks, most of them are fictions, not the reality," said Bangladesh Bank Governor Ahsan H Mansur.

Non-performing loans (NPLs) of many banks were shown to be 3 percent up until last year, which jumped to 36 percent in the following quarter, meaning March this year, he said.

"Why? Was there a good reason for it? No. It is completely due to misrepresenting the facts and the reality," he told the Accounting & Auditing (A&A) Summit 2025, organised by the World Bank and the FRC at Pan Pacific Sonargaon Dhaka.