Business
Star Business Report
Sun Sep 15, 2024 11:29 AM
Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 11:41 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Ashulia factories reopen as law and order improves

Star Business Report
Sun Sep 15, 2024 11:29 AM Last update on: Sun Sep 15, 2024 11:41 AM
File photo/Star

All factories in the Ashulia area resumed operations today, with owners expressing renewed confidence in the key industrial hub's strengthened law and order. 

"All factories have resumed operations from today and we expect the situation to remain stable," said Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, over the phone.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Factories reopened at 8am, and as of 11am, there have been no reports of unrest, Islam added.

Ashulia, home to over 407 garment factories, has been a hotspot for worker protests, particularly following the recent change in government. Many factories faced disruptions due to various worker demands.

During a meeting at the BGMEA office in Dhaka on Saturday, three advisers from the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, along with the union leaders, assured factory owners of their support in maintaining stability.

Related topic:
ashulia factoryBGMEA
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

BGMEA demands fair price from buyers

BGMEA seeks higher prices from buyers

10m ago
new wage for garment workers

BGMEA members to implement new wage for garment workers from December

10m ago
RMG export to EU rises

RMG export prices fall by 16% in 8 months: BGMEA

3m ago
Annisul Huq

Remembering Annisul Huq: The man behind the public persona

9m ago
Bangladesh may face trade penalties from US over labour issues

There is no ‘development’ without a living wage

10m ago
আছাদুজ্জামান মিয়া ও আফরোজা জামান
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

সাবেক ডিএমপি কমিশনার আছাদুজ্জামান মিয়া ও তার স্ত্রীর সম্পত্তি কত?

এই দম্পতির কেবলমাত্র ঘোষিত সম্পত্তির পরিমাণ ১৪ কোটি টাকার উপরে

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

কালীগঞ্জে কাভার্ডভ্যান চাপায় অটোরিকশার ৫ জন নিহত

৩ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification