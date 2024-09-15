Ashulia factories reopen as law and order improves

All factories in the Ashulia area resumed operations today, with owners expressing renewed confidence in the key industrial hub's strengthened law and order.

"All factories have resumed operations from today and we expect the situation to remain stable," said Khandoker Rafiqul Islam, president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, over the phone.

Factories reopened at 8am, and as of 11am, there have been no reports of unrest, Islam added.

Ashulia, home to over 407 garment factories, has been a hotspot for worker protests, particularly following the recent change in government. Many factories faced disruptions due to various worker demands.

During a meeting at the BGMEA office in Dhaka on Saturday, three advisers from the interim government, led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus, along with the union leaders, assured factory owners of their support in maintaining stability.