Architects honoured at IAB awards

Prof Khandaker Shabbir Ahmed, president of the Institute of Architects Bangladesh, and Budhaditya Mukherjee, country head of Asian Paints, pose for photographs with award-recipients' architects at IAB awards in Dhaka recently. Photo: Institute of Architects Bangladesh

The Institute of Architects Bangladesh (IAB) recently honoured architects for their contribution to the country in different categories.

Partnered by Asian Paints Bangladesh, the IAB this year conferred three types of awards -- "IAB Gold Medal 2023", "IAB Awards 2023", and "IAB Interior Design Awards 2023".

IAB's highest award for architects is the "IAB Gold Medal", which is given every two years to architects for their lifetime contributions.

Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad, Mamnoon Murshed Chowdhury, Daniel Haque, and Mazhar Uddin Ahmed Chowdhury won the "IAB Interior Design Awards 2023" in the retail category for their project "PMG Gallery, Tejgaon".

Mustafa Ameen, Md Kaisar Hossain, Kazi Meftahul Arefin, Adnan Ferdous Haque, and Mahmud Hossain received the award in the hospitality and healthcare category for their project "Sairu Hill Resort, Bandarban".

The "IAB Awards 2023" went to Md Mohataz Hossain in the research category for his research, titled "Thermal comfort guidelines for production spaces within multi-storey garment factories located in Bangladesh", and Nasreen Hossain and Mahmudul Anwar Riyaad in the publication category for a publication titled "Fifty Years of Architecture in Bangladesh".

The judges selected two projects from the conservation and revitalisation category for the "IAB Awards 2023".

Abu Sayeed M Ahmed, Md Sarwar Hossain, Md Khaled Shams Khan and Md Masrur Mamun Hossain were awarded for their project, "Conservation of Baro Sarder Bari, Sonargaon", and Naim Ahmed Kibria, Asia Karim, Mohammad Mahmudul Islam and Md Bapparaj Chowdhury were awarded for their project, "Meer Manzil, Mohammadpur, Dhaka".

Among others, Prof Khandaker Shabbir Ahmed, president of the IAB, Nabi Newaz Khan, general secretary, and Budhaditya Mukherjee, country head of Asian Paints, were also present.