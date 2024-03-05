Business
Reuters
Tue Mar 5, 2024 11:18 AM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 11:28 AM

Most Viewed

Business

Apple launches MacBook Air laptops with faster M3 chips

Reuters
Tue Mar 5, 2024 11:18 AM Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 11:28 AM
Apple MacBook Air
A new MacBook Air running M2 chip is seen displayed during Apple's annual Worldwide Developers Conference in San Jose, California, US June 6, 2022. Photo: Reuters/File

Apple on Monday unveiled a pair of new MacBook Air laptops with its latest M3 processors, betting that the more powerful models would attract consumers looking to upgrade to artificial intelligence-powered personal computers.

The new MacBook Air models come with 13-inch and 15-inch screen sizes and are up to 60 percent faster than the model with Apple's M1 processor, the company said on its website.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Prices for the smaller model start at $1,099 in the United States, while the base version of the bigger MacBook Air costs $1,299.

Both are available for order from Monday, with deliveries set to begin later this week, said Apple, which has since 2020 used its own chip after parting ways with Intel .

The introduction of AI-enabled PCs is expected to help drive a recovery in the PC market in 2024 after a more than two-year, post-pandemic slump.

Its Mac sales were up slightly at $7.78 billion in the last reported quarter after slumping by a third in the previous quarter.

Related topic:
Applemac laptopmacbook air
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

Apple Vision Pro

Why customers are already returning Apple Vision Pro headsets

1w ago
Apple office

Apple to settle trade secrets lawsuit against chip startup Rivos

3w ago
iPhone in rice

Don't put your iPhone in rice, says Apple

1w ago

Apple faces 'strong action' if App Store changes fall short, EU's Breton says

Apple Mac

Fit at 40: the revolutionary Apple Mac in numbers

|দুর্ঘটনা ও অগ্নিকাণ্ড

অপর্যাপ্ত অগ্নি নিরাপত্তা ব্যবস্থা: ঢাকার প্রতি ৪ মার্কেটের ৩টিই ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ

৫৮টি মার্কেটের মধ্যে নয়টি ‘অত্যন্ত ঝুঁকিপূর্ণ’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|অপরাধ ও বিচার

বিএনপি নেতা মেজর (অব.) হাফিজের জামিন নামঞ্জুর, কারাগারে পাঠানোর আদেশ

২৭ মিনিট আগে
push notification