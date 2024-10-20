Anwar Hossain appointed as BGMEA administrator

He takes charge following the resignation of former president SM Mannan

The government today appointed Md Anwar Hossain, vice-chairman of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB), as the administrator of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) following the resignation of its elected president, SM Mannan Kochi, on August 24.

Although a new board was formed after Kochi's resignation, the commerce ministry stated in a circular that the formation was faulty.

Additionally, the reconstituted board failed to adequately address complaints raised by general members, prompting the government's decision to appoint an administrator.

The commerce ministry's circular cited ongoing unrest in the country, including labour disputes that are affecting the economy.

Given that the reconstituted board has been unable to effectively manage the situation, the government decided to step in and appoint an administrator to restore order, according to the circular.