Anwar Galvanizing’s profit nearly doubles

Anwar Galvanizing Ltd posted a 96.44 percent year-on-year increase in profit to Tk 3.32 crore in the July-September quarter of the current financial year.

The profit stood at Tk 1.69 crore in the first quarter of 2022-23.

Thus, the earnings per share of the company surged to Tk 1.10 in July-September from Tk 0.56 in the same quarter of FY23, according to the unaudited financial statements.

The net operating cash flow per share slipped to Tk 0.34 from Tk 0.52 during the quarter while the net asset value per share rose to Tk 14.07 on September 30 from Tk 12.98 on June 30.

Shares of Anwar Galvanizing closed unchanged at Tk 213.30 on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.