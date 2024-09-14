American private sector can help unlock Bangladesh’s growth potential: Embassy

American private sector can help unlock Bangladesh's growth potential through trade and investment with the right economic reforms in place, said the US Embassy in Dhaka on Saturday.

From energy security to data centers to transportation, US businesses play a positive role in many facets of Bangladesh's economy, said the Embassy after a trade an investment related discussion.

Assistant Secretary for International Finance at the US Department of the Treasury Brent Neiman, US Treasury Department Director Jerrod Mason, Chargé d'affaires (ad interim), US Embassy Dhaka Helen LaFave, Political/Economic Counselor, US Embassy Dhaka Eric Geelan and Mission Director, US Agency for International Development (USAID) Reed Aeschliman, among others joined the meeting.

Earlier, US Assistant Secretary Brent Neiman arrived in Dhaka on Saturday morning to lead a US delegation to discuss issues pertaining to bilateral relations.

He was received at the airport by Khandker Masudul Alam, DG (North America) of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Dhaka.

Bangladesh looks forward to have a "multi-dimensional" discussion as it welcomed the first US delegation after the formation of the interim government led by Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on August 8.

"The arrival of the first team of the United States (during this tenure) is a great reflection of the importance they attach to the relationship with Bangladesh. This implies that this discussion will be multi-dimensional; it will not be limited to just one topic," said Foreign Secretary Md Jashim Uddin on Thursday.

The US delegation will meet Chief Adviser Prof Muhammad Yunus on Sunday morning, a senior official told UNB. They will also meet Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain and Finance Adviser Dr Salehuddin Ahmed apart from their other engagement.

Foreign Secretary Jashim will host a working lunch where representatives from the relevant ministries will attend.

"US and Bangladeshi officials will discuss how the United States can support Bangladesh's economic growth, financial stability, and development needs," a Spokesperson at the US Department of State said.

"I don't want to make any kind of comments before the discussion starts, which would undermine the normality of the discussion," said the Foreign Secretary when asked about the specific agenda.

US Assistant Secretary of State for the Bureau of South and Central Asian Affairs Donald Lu, who is now visiting New Delhi, will travel to Bangladesh soon as part of the delegation.

Responding to a question, Foreign Secretary Jashim said the government wants to move to a mutually beneficial relationship with everyone.

The people of Bangladesh have historically had an interest in international affairs, he added.

Throughout his trip, Assistant Secretary Lu will reaffirm the United States' commitment to supporting "our partners' economic growth and promoting stability throughout the Indo-Pacific region."

In Dhaka, Lu will join an interagency delegation for meetings with the Bangladeshi interim government.

The senior-level US delegation will discuss ways with the interim government to take forward the relations between the two countries in a changed political scenario.

Any visit by the US delegation is always important, Foreign Affairs Adviser Md Touhid Hossain told reporters at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The foreign affairs adviser said they will discuss issues which are achievable and stressed that US visa policy will not affect the relations between the two countries.