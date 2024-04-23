Aman Feed’s loss down 66%  thanks to lower expenses 

Aman Feed Ltd's loss went down 66.67 percent to Tk 1.44 crore in the third quarter of 2023-24.

The loss stood at Tk 4.32 crore in the identical January-March quarter in the previous year.

Thus, the company's earnings per share was Tk 0.11 in the negative in Q3 of the current financial year, up from Tk 0.33 in the negative in the same quarter of FY23, according to a filing on the Dhaka Stock Exchange.

The company attributed a slight decrease in the price of raw materials, and some of the selling and distribution expenses for the reduction of losses.

Aman Feed fared well in the first nine months of FY24, as the company reported a profit of Tk 5.1 crore, up from Tk 65.48 lakh in FY23, as per its unaudited financial statement.

The company's net operating cash flow per share (NOCFPS) was Tk 0.53 in July-March, an increase from Tk 0.48 in the previous financial year.

Aman Feed said that the NOCFPS went up thanks to a decline in raw materials prices and an increase in income from other sources.

The company is primarily engaged in manufacturing and distribution of high-quality poultry feed, fish feed, shrimp feed and cattle feed. It has two hundred dealers across the country, according to its website.

Shares of Aman Feed declined 5.05 percent to Tk 26.3 as of 1:04 pm today.