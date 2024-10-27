All Apex Ltd factories closed in Gazipur following yesterday's worker strike

Apex Limited owners today announced closure of all their four factories in Gazipur following yesterday's workers strike.

Workers of Apex Lingerie Limited, Apex Spinning and Knitting Mills Limited, Apex Textile Printing Mills Limited, and Apex Yarn Dyeing Limited in Harin Hati area of Gazipur's Kaliakair observed a strike yesterday over attendance fees and night bill, among other issues.

As the situation intensified, the owners closed down operations around 4:00pm yesterday. Today's closure was announced via a notice early today, said Abu Taleb, assistant superintendent of Gazipur Industrial Police (Kashimpur zone).

According to workers, they were not informed of today's closure yesterday evening. They found out when they arrived at work this morning.

Factory owners could not be reached for comments despite repeated attempts.