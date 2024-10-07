Akij Food workers stage protest in Dhamrai, demand salary hike, weekly leave

Hundreds of workers from Akij Food and Beverage Limited have been staging a demonstration in Dhamrai upazila, Dhaka, to press for their nine-point demand, which includes a salary increase and weekly leave.

The protest began around 8:00am in front of the factory in the Barbaria area of Gangutia union and was ongoing until the report was filed at 12:30pm, reports our Savar correspondent.

During a visit to the site, workers were seen chanting slogans like "our demands must be met" and "we do not accept wage discrimination".

Among the key demands are: a monthly salary of Tk 15,000; an Eid bonus equal to half of their monthly salary; fair and regular duty assignments; permanent employment based on work performance; a share in company dividends; compensation for any injuries sustained at the workplace; improved security in all departments; and a weekly day off.

One female worker, who wished to remain anonymous, expressed frustration over the low wages. "I earn Tk 7,000, and it's not enough. I can't support my family. I've repeatedly asked for a raise, but nothing has changed. There's no regular duty and no holidays. I've been working here for five years, but it's been tough. That's why we're protesting today. If our demands aren't met, we will continue the protest," she said.

To ensure security, personnel from highway police, APBn, industrial police, ansar, and the army have taken positions in front of the factory.

Sub-Inspector Rezaul Karim of Ashulia Industrial Police-1 told The Daily Star that discussions between the workers and factory management are underway.

"The situation is currently under control," he said.

Monirul Islam, officer-in-charge of Dhamrai Police Station, added that the workers have gathered peacefully, and negotiations with the factory owners are ongoing.

There was no official statement from the factory authorities when this report was filed around 1:00pm.