Air Astra will soon spread wings on int’l routes: CEO

Air Astra will soon spread its wing on different international routes with its expanded fleet of new aircraft, said Imran Asif, CEO of the newest Bangladeshi airline.

He made the comment yesterday at the launch of Air Astra's frequent flyer programme, ORBIT, to cater to its loyal customers through a tiered membership structure – Eco, Evo, and Pro.

Passengers travelling frequently with Air Astra will accumulate mileage and redeem them for a range of rewards both from the airline's privileged services, including free flights, priority check-in, additional free baggage allowance as well as on the airline's partners' services at hotels, fashion and lifestyle brands, restaurants and cafes for exclusive perks and benefits.

The launching event organised at a city hotel was inaugurated by Rubaba Dowla, country managing director of Oracle Bangladesh.

Sohail Majid, CCO of the airline, was also present among others at the event.

To celebrate the launch and to welcome new members, Air Astra is offering a welcome kit, which includes discount & benefit vouchers from 10 leading brands.

The brands include a diverse portfolio of industries: Sharetrip, GoZayaan, Shahrukh Amin, Twelve Clothing, Apex Footwear, Mana Bay Water Park, Sea Pearl Water Park, Secret Recipe, Red by Afroza Parveen and Foy's Lake Resort.

These brands will offer ORBIT members savings on travel, shopping, dining and entertainment.

To be a member of ORBIT, the passengers can register through the website or mobile app of Air Astra or through filling a form at airport check-in counters or onboard the flights during their journeys.

Air Astra currently operates 14 daily flights from its base in Dhaka to Cox's Bazar, Chattogram, Saidpur and Sylhet.

The airline currently has four French-built ATR72-600 aircraft.