Ailing FAS Finance’s board reshuffled again

Bangladesh Bank yesterday reconstituted the board of directors of FAS Finance, marking the third time in four years that the ailing non-bank financial institution (NBFI) has seen a change in its top decision makers.

In a letter to the managing director of FAS Finance, the central bank said it formed the new board in accordance with Finance Companies Act, 2023 to protect the interests of depositors and ensure proper management at the company.

However, two independent directors appointed to the NBFI in July earlier this year -- Maj Gen (retd) Md Anwarul Islam and Md Mokhlesur Rahman -- remain on the new board.

Islam has been appointed as chairman of the board of FAS Finance, replacing Mohammed Nurul Amin, who was recently named chairman of Global Islami Bank.

The three new independent board members are Md Abdul Hakim, a former executive director of Bangladesh Bank, Md Anwarul Islam, a former deputy managing director of Agrani Bank, and Mostafa Kamal Ahmed FCA, an accountant.

In May 2021, the Bangladesh Securities and Exchange Commission (BSEC) reconstituted the board of FAS Finance with five independent directors.

Then in July this year, the BSEC restructured it once again by removing Md Kamal Uddin Talukder, a former ministry secretary, and Selim Omrao Khan, a journalist.

FAS Finance was one of the companies that fell victim to swindling by PK Halder, former managing director of NRB Global Bank, which was later renamed as Global Islami Bank.

At the end of June earlier this year, the NBFI's total disbursed loans stood at Tk 1,822.83 crore, of which Tk 1,820.89 crore, or about 99.89 percent, have turned sour.

The company faced a provision shortfall of Tk 549.96 crore, the highest among all NBFIs, by the end of June, as per central bank data.

FAS Finance was first listed on the country's stock exchanges in 2008.