Aftab Automobiles clocks 300% profit growth

Aftab Automobiles Ltd's profit jumped 300 percent year-on-year in the financial year ended on June 30 this year.

The assembler of Hino vehicles, particularly buses, said its earnings per share increased to Tk 0.01 during the financial year 2022-23 from Tk 0.01 in the same period the previous year, it said in a disclosure on the Dhaka Stock Exchange today.

The detailed earnings data was not available on the website of the company until the filing of this report.

The consolidated net asset value per share fell to Tk51.76 from Tk 54.88 while the consolidated net operating cash flow per share decreased to Tk 2.39 from Tk 3.45, according to the DSE openings.

Meanwhile, the board of the company recommended a 10 percent cash dividend for the general shareholders, excluding sponsors and directors, for the year ended June 30, 2023.

According to the disclosure, the sponsors and directors are holding 3,09,49,531 shares of the company, while about a Tk 7.46 crore cash dividend is payable to the general shareholders.