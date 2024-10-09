Business
Star Business Report
Wed Oct 9, 2024 04:48 PM
Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 04:51 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Advisory panel formed to reform NBR 

The committee has five members
Star Business Report
Wed Oct 9, 2024 04:48 PM Last update on: Wed Oct 9, 2024 04:51 PM
National Board of Revenue

The interim government has formed a five-member advisory committee to initiate positive reforms in the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The committee will provide recommendations on tax policy reforms, improvements in tax administration, automation and other related matters, the NBR said in a gazette today.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

The committee includes two former NBR chairmen: Muhammad Abdul Mazid and Nasiruddin Ahmed.  

The other members are Delwar Hossain, Aminur Rahman, and Farid Uddin, all former members of the taxes and customs divisions.

Related topic:
NBR
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

IMF to ask NBR for revenue collection plan

NBR may take host of measures to boost collection

4m ago
Tax exemption based on data available in FY22

Tax exemption in FY25 rises to Tk 163,000cr

4m ago
NBR may cut source tax on essential food supplies

NBR grants tax benefits to 3 sectors

6m ago
NBR Orders RJSC to Suspend Share Transfers of 7 Companies

NBR blocks share transfers by seven corporate giants

1w ago
Tk 15 lakh goat

The incredible ‘goatness’ of being

3m ago
বিলাসবহুল গাড়ি
|অর্থনীতি

দেশে বিলাসবহুল গাড়ি বিক্রি প্রায় শূন্যের কোঠায়

প্রোগ্রেস মোটরস’র ব্যবস্থাপনা পরিচালক সাদ নুসরাত খান দ্য ডেইলি স্টারকে বলেন, ‘গত জুলাই থেকে একটি গাড়িও বিক্রি হয়নি।’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

‘ধর্ম-বর্ণ নির্বিশেষে এ দেশ সকল মানুষের নিরাপদ আবাসভূমি’

১ ঘণ্টা আগে