Advisory panel formed to reform NBR 

The committee has five members

The interim government has formed a five-member advisory committee to initiate positive reforms in the National Board of Revenue (NBR).

The committee will provide recommendations on tax policy reforms, improvements in tax administration, automation and other related matters, the NBR said in a gazette today.

The committee includes two former NBR chairmen: Muhammad Abdul Mazid and Nasiruddin Ahmed.

The other members are Delwar Hossain, Aminur Rahman, and Farid Uddin, all former members of the taxes and customs divisions.