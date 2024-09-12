Adviser promises transparency in tendering process

Muhammad Fouzul Kabir Khan, the adviser on power, energy and mineral resources to the interim government of Bangladesh, has pledged to implement various reforms aimed at enhancing transparency in the tendering process for government projects.

He made this promise during meeting with the board of directors of the Foreign Investors' Chamber of Commerce and Industry (FICCI) at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka today.

Khan also told the board, led by FICCI President Zaved Akhtar, that he is determined to resolve some specific problems currently affecting their members, according to a press release.

The adviser also expressed willingness to closely collaborate with FICCI to address these challenges and promote sustainable growth in the power and energy sector.

Furthermore, he emphasised the importance of public-private cooperation and expressed a commitment to maintaining an open dialogue with FICCI to foster long-term partnerships.

During the meeting, FICCI members highlighted several key issues faced by foreign investors in the country, particularly in regard to regulatory bottlenecks.