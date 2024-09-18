ADB appoints new country director for Bangladesh

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Hoe Yun Jeong as its new country director for Bangladesh.

Jeong will now lead the ADB's operations in Bangladesh, including policy dialogues with the interim government, the country's development partners and other stakeholders, according to a press release.

"I look forward to working closely with the interim government and people of Bangladesh to restore the country's economic and fiscal stability and implement broad reforms critical for economic diversification and sustainable growth," he said.

Jeong has 25 years of professional experience, including roughly 15 years at the ADB.

Before joining the multilateral development bank headquartered in Manila, he held senior positions in the ministry of strategy and finance of the Republic of Korea.

He joined the ADB in 2009 as an economist and worked extensively in regional cooperation and operations. In 2018, he moved to the ADB's India Resident Mission, where he served in senior roles such as deputy country director.

Jeong holds a master's degree in business administration from the University of Washington in the US and a bachelor's degree in economics from Seoul National University in Korea.

Bangladesh became a member of the ADB in 1973. Since then, the ADB has committed around $61 billion in loans and grants to the country, including co-financing for priority areas such as energy, transport, urban infrastructure, water supply, sanitation, education, agriculture, and finance.

As of September 2024, the ADB's Bangladesh portfolio comprises 53 projects collectively worth around $13 billion. Established in 1966, the ADB is owned by 68 members, with 49 from the Asia-Pacific region.