5G rollout at Dhaka airport in October

Palak says

Fifth generation (5G) mobile internet services will be rolled out at the third terminal of Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport in Dhaka in October, said State Minister for Telecom and ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak yesterday.

The prime minister's directive was to initially make the latest iteration of cellular technology available at airports, seaports, some business districts and important industrial zones, he added.

Palak made these comments at a meeting organised by Bangladesh Telecommunication Regulatory Commission (BTRC) at its Agargaon office in the capital to discuss the service quality of mobile operators.

Although the deployment of the new global wireless standard was a part of the ruling Awami League's election manifesto in 2018, progress has so far been limited to trial runs.

Globally, operators began launching 5G networks around 2019, with initial rollouts in major urban areas

Globally, operators began launching 5G networks around 2019, with initial rollouts in major urban areas. By 2021-2022, 5G adoption peaked as more operators expanded coverage and consumers embraced the technology.

According to the GSMA, which represents interests of mobile operators worldwide, 5G networks are likely to cover one-third of the world's population by 2025, which would have a profound impact on both the mobile industry and its customers.

But in Bangladesh, sluggish progress in the preparation of 5G guidelines, operators' reluctance and a lack of readiness are hindering the launch of the technology.

At the meeting, Palak said telecom operators in Bangladesh will be forced to compensate customers for call drops.

Palak also issued a warning, saying that stricter measures would be implemented to ensure better telecom services from July 1.

"Mobile phones and telecommunication services are now essential in our daily lives. However, many customers remain dissatisfied with the level of service they receive," Palak said on his verified Facebook page after the meeting.

In most cases, mobile operators are failing to deliver on their promises. Customers frequently experience call drops and inconsistent coverage for services like voice calls and data, he said.

They are also not getting 4G services everywhere of a similar quality, he said.

"Recent inspections and tests conducted by the BTRC in various locations of the country indicate that the quality of service provided by mobile operators does not meet the promised standards," he added.