41% of Bangladesh's registered SIMs are inactive: Palak 41.78% of Bangladesh's registered SIMs are inactive: Palak

Around 41.78 percent of the registered mobile connections of Bangladesh are inactive, State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak said in the parliament today.

Of the total 33.27 crore registered SIMs, 13.9 crore are inactive. The number of active SIMs stands at 19.37 crore.

The minister mentioned these figures in response to a question by M Abdul Malek Sarkar, the lawmaker from Mymensingh-6 constituency, during the question and answer session in the parliament.

Palak said the current call rates were set in 2018 after a thorough market review and socio-economic analysis.

While the rates are still under continuous review, there is no immediate plan to revise these rates, he added.