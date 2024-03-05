Business
UNB,Chapainawabganj
Tue Mar 5, 2024 03:07 PM
Last update on: Tue Mar 5, 2024 03:14 PM

Business

39,000 tonnes onion to be imported from India through Sonajmasjid land port ahead of Ramadan

UNB,Chapainawabganj
Tue Mar 5, 2024 03:07 PM
India allows onion export to Bangladesh

The government has approved import 39,000 tonnes of onion from India though Sonamasjid land port in Chapainawabganj to meet local demand ahead of holy Ramadan.  

Somir Ghosh, deputy director of Sonamasjid Land Port Plant Quarantine Center, confirmed the information on Tuesday.

He said 31 importers of the land port got approval and the import will begin before Ramadan.

On December 8 last year, India restricted export of the onion to Bangladesh and other countries until March 31 to check soaring prices in local market.

India has permitted the export of 64,400 tonnes of onions to UAE and Bangladesh through the National Cooperative Exports Ltd, according to notifications issued by the Indian Ministry of Commerce and Industry on March 4. 

push notification