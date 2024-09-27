34,000 tax returns filed online in 2 weeks

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has received a huge response from taxpayers since the relaunch of an online portal for the filing of tax returns over two weeks ago.

Some 34,000 tax returns have been filed since the portal was reopened on September 9, said the NBR in a press release.

To help individual taxpayers file their income and wealth statements online for the assessment year 2024-25, the tax administration last week also established a service centre accessible through phone calls at 09643717171, it said.

Some 5.26 lakh taxpayers filed returns online in fiscal year 2023-24, which was more than double the 2.44 lakh e-returns filed in the preceding year, according to the NBR.

During fiscal year 2021-22, the NBR received 61,491 tax returns online.

Bangladesh has more than 1 crore registered taxpayers, but 59 percent did not submit their income tax returns in fiscal year 2023-24.