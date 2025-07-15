14 NBR officials suspended for defying transfer orders

They allegedly tore up transfer letters in public

The government has suspended 14 more officials of the National Board of Revenue (NBR) for defying transfer orders and allegedly tearing up their transfer letters in public—an act the authorities described as "defiant and unbecoming".

The action comes after the government recently sent four senior NBR officials into retirement in the 'public interest' and suspended the commissioner of the Chattogram Custom House.

In separate notifications issued today, the suspensions were made effective immediately.

The suspended officials include three additional commissioners: Hasan Muhammad Tarek Rekabdar, Mirza Ashiq Rana and Sifat-e-Mariam; six joint commissioners of taxes: Shahadat Jamil, Masuma Khatun, Murad Ahmed, Mohammad Morshed Uddin Khan, Monalisa Shahreen Sushmita, and Md Ashraful Alam Prodhan; and three deputy commissioners: Mohammad Shihabul Islam, Nushrat Jahan Shomi, and Imam Tauhid Hasan Shakil, and two revenue Sobuj Mia and Shofiul Boshr.

According to the notifications, the officials not only refused to comply with the transfer order issued on June 22, but also openly expressed support for other colleagues who took similar actions.

They were accused of publicly tearing up the official order, demonstrating what the NBR termed "arrogance" and a "blatant violation of service discipline".

In response, the NBR has decided to initiate departmental proceedings against all 14 officials following formal investigations.

As per government rules, the officials have been temporarily suspended and made 'Officers on Special Duty' at the NBR headquarters. During the suspension period, they will receive subsistence allowances as per applicable regulations.

Meanwhile, the Anti-Corruption Commission has launched investigations into 16 NBR officials over corruption allegations in three phases.

The suspended officials were reportedly supporters of the recent protests staged by the NBR Reform Unity Council, which enforced a countrywide shutdown on June 28 and 29 to press home a set of demands that disrupted exports and imports.

Their demands included the removal of the NBR chairman, inclusion of their representatives in a tax reform panel formed by the NBR, and an end to what they termed "vengeful transfers".