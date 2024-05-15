11th National SME Fair-2024 to begin May 19

The 11th National Small and Medium Enterprise (SME) Fair-2024, the biggest fair of locally made products, will take place at the Bangabandhu International Convention Centre in the capital's Agargaon from May 19 to 25.

Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina is expected to inaugurate the week-long fair, the SME Foundation said in a press release today.

The industries ministry and SME Foundation are jointly organising the event, where over 350 small and medium enterprises will take part. About 60 percent of the enterprises of the fair are led by women entrepreneurs.

Around 50 entrepreneur service providing organisations, including 30 banks, 15 government and non-government organisations, will also participate in the event.

Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun said 75 more organisations are taking part from the readymade garment sector.

Moreover, 42 stalls will be set up by jute product organisations, 38 handcraft industries, 32 leather-made product industries, 27 agri-processing product sector and 23 light engineering industries, while 14 food products, 13 ICT firms, 12 SME cluster entrepreneurs from all over the country, 5 each from the herbal and jewellery industries, 4 plastic products, 3 electrical, and electronics and furniture industries and 19 government organisations.

Among others, Jakia Sultana, secretary to the ministry of industries, Md Masudur Rahman, chairman of the SME Foundation, Salahuddin Mahmud, acting managing director, and Md Rashedul Karim Munna, director and convenor of the fair-related working committee, were also present at the press conference.