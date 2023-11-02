109 tonnes of Indian potatoes reach Bangladesh

The first consignment came through Hili land port today, more are waiting in line

Around 109 tonnes of potatoes came from India through the Hili land port of Dinajpur today.

Four trucks carried the potatoes to Bangladesh and more consignments are waiting to be imported, port officials said.

Earlier, 14 importers obtained permission to bring in 12,000 tonnes of potato from India through Hili, according to the Importers and Exporters Group of Hili Land Port of Hakimpur Upazila of Dinajpur.

The first shipment arrived today, port officials added.

The potatoes were produced at Gangarampur upazila of Dakshin Dinajpur of India's West Bengal, said Mahbub Alam, clearing and forwarding agent of the importers.

Shahidul Islam, an importer of Hili Land Port, said he was given go-ahead to import around 2,500 tonnes of potato from India.

The cost of a kilogramme of potato will be around Tk 30 to Tk 32 after paying all charges, including transportation costs and duty, he said.

Potato prices will go down to some extent once varieties hit the local markets, said Harun-ur-Rashid, president of the Hili Land Port Importers and Exporters Group.

Tia Roy, a retail vendor of Railbazar Hat in Dinajpur town, said he was selling cardinal variety of potatoes at Tk 44 a kg today and the local varieties at Tk 58 a kg.