Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico

US reciprocal tariff
Over 800 export-oriented enterprises in Bangladesh are considered to be at “high risk” following the 35 percent reciprocal tariff imposed by the US. VISUAL: REUTERS

Goods imported from both the European Union and Mexico will face a 30% US tariff rate starting August 1, US President Donald Trump said in letters posted to his social media platform on Saturday.

The EU had hoped to reach a comprehensive trade agreement with the US for the 27-country bloc.

Earlier this week, Trump issued new tariff announcements for a number of countries, including Japan, South Korea, Canada and Brazil, as well as a 50% tariff on copper.

