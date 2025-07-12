Trump announces 30% tariffs on EU, Mexico
Goods imported from both the European Union and Mexico will face a 30% US tariff rate starting August 1, US President Donald Trump said in letters posted to his social media platform on Saturday.
The EU had hoped to reach a comprehensive trade agreement with the US for the 27-country bloc.
Earlier this week, Trump issued new tariff announcements for a number of countries, including Japan, South Korea, Canada and Brazil, as well as a 50% tariff on copper.
