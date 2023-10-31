Global Economy
REUTERS, Tokyo
Tue Oct 31, 2023 12:00 AM
Last update on: Tue Oct 31, 2023 01:16 AM

Toyota's global production rises

Toyota Motor  said on Monday that worldwide production rose 1.5 percent in September from the same period a year earlier to 900,919 vehicles, boosted by stronger demand in Japan, the United States and in Europe.

The Japanese automaker's domestic production, which accounted for just over a third of the vehicles it produced during the month, rose 12.8 percent from a year earlier, offsetting a 3.6 percent decline in overseas output.

The world's biggest automaker by sales reported an 11.6 percent jump in global sales in September to 921,308 vehicles.

